A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after Tuesday's flat close and ahead of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before Congress.

-President Donald Trump is reportedly going to replace Yellen with White House adviser Gary Cohn when her term expires early next year.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are up more than 1 percent and back at the $45 a barrel level. But OPEC's output rose again in June.