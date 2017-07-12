Fintech app Revolut has raised $66 million in a venture capital investment in order to expand its operations further across Asia and North America.

The London-based business, which offers foreign currency to consumers abroad at the interbank rate available on the financial markets, raised the money in a Series B venture capital, bringing its total investments up to $83 million.

"Asia and North America are far from immune to hidden banking fees and dated technology," Nikolay Storonsky, the company's chief executive officer said in a statement on Wednesday. "The fintech revolution has been an astounding success across Europe, and now is the time to broaden our horizon and embark on our global mission."

Launched in 2015, the app allows customers to open a current account in under a minute, the firm claims. It includes a pre-paid contactless MasterCard debit card, currency exchange with 16 different currencies and a peer-to-peer payments service.