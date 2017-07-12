Suzy Welch: This is the No. 1 trait that will kill your career

Everyone knows someone who fits the profile that bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch dubs a "boss hater."

No matter who this person's boss may be, they'll never see eye-to-eye with them. This employee routinely claims to be receiving unfair treatment, and is never satisfied with their work environment — and it's all their boss' fault.

"Are you a boss hater?" Welch says. "If you are, watch out."

You may think you're being subtle, but the boss can tell. Boss haters, says Welch, direct "an instinctive disdain, a distrust at anyone in charge."

"In all my years working in the corporate world and advising people about their careers," Welch says, "boss hating is the number one behavior that kills a career."