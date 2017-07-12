The Philippines is aiming for an energy boom with Duterte's latest reform

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's latest attempt to reform the Philippine economy is a major change for the energy industry there.

The Philippines, one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, could see a host of new energy projects coming online after Duterte changed the approval system from a multi-year gantlet to a 30-day process.

Speaking with CNBC on Tuesday, Philippine Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said that energy project approvals used to take up to three years, and he explained that the shift was meant to hasten the expansion of the nation's power capacity to meet growing demand.

"Because of the need, we have to build our capacity fast," Cusi said. "So in 30 days, investors can be assured that they can implement the project."