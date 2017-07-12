VISIT CNBC.COM

This 23-year-old model just quit her job in fashion to start making pottery

Stephane Cardinale | Getty

23-year-old fashion model Lindsey Wixson is trading in her high heels and the runway for a potter's wheel and a new business.

Wixson, who has over 240,000 followers on Instagram and has been modeling since age 15, announced on the social media platform this week that she's retiring from the fashion industry in order to launch Wixson Design, which The Cut noted.

Wixson's injury and new arts business illustrates an important point for those unhappy in their jobs or, in her case, no longer able to: It may be worth pursuing a career switch.

In her new gig, she'll tap into her "artistic side" and produce a variety of different crafts, including "designing interiors, pottery, sculpting, caving and inventing for the future," according to her Instagram post.

Her credentials include some of the biggest names in fashion, including campaigns with Chanel, Versace, H&M and Dior over the last few years.

According to The Cut:

The "disability" to which she is referring is a linear tear on the tendon of her big toe, an injury that prevents her from wearing the vertiginous heels worn on most runways.

"This industry has brought me so much and I am grateful for the lessons I have learned," writes Wixson. "Now more than ever I feel it is important to listen to my body and the changing times of this industry and peacefully try to move on."

from @wixsondesign Go follow for more on my new projects! #newbeginnings #newlife

A post shared by Lindsey Wixson (@lindseywixson) on

Ina Garten of Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa" has some advice on making a career switch, having gone from government work to celebrity chef. "I think that people stand on the side of the pond trying to figure out what the pond's going to be like, and you've just got to jump in and just be brave and make a change," Garten said at recent film and food festival.

"It's not the end of the road, it's just the beginning," she says. "While you're in the pond, you'll flap around and find something interesting there."

Wixson, meanwhile, is happy to tap into her love of the arts in her new career. "I have an artistic side that wants to shine through. I feel that this disablility [sic] has come to me with a purpose," she writes on Instagram, "to show me that I must carry on."

