This 23-year-old model just quit her job in fashion to start making pottery

23-year-old fashion model Lindsey Wixson is trading in her high heels and the runway for a potter's wheel and a new business.

Wixson, who has over 240,000 followers on Instagram and has been modeling since age 15, announced on the social media platform this week that she's retiring from the fashion industry in order to launch Wixson Design, which The Cut noted.

Wixson's injury and new arts business illustrates an important point for those unhappy in their jobs or, in her case, no longer able to: It may be worth pursuing a career switch.

In her new gig, she'll tap into her "artistic side" and produce a variety of different crafts, including "designing interiors, pottery, sculpting, caving and inventing for the future," according to her Instagram post.