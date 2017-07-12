This start-up says don’t wash your bed sheets   

This start-up is actually encouraging college students not to wash their bed sheets.

Most students are too busy to wash their sheets, and the average dorm pillow contains 300,00 live bacteria colonies, said entrepreneurs Joan Ripple and Kirsten Lampert.

The two moms told CNBC they were horrified when they picked their sons up after their freshman years of college and found that they hadn't washed their sheets once.

So they founded Massachusetts-based start-up, Beantown Bedding and Laundry-Free Linens, creating eco-friendly disposable bed sheets for college students, summer camp, hospitals and spas.

Beantown Bedding's Laundry-Free Linens are nonwoven, soft, plant-based sheets that the founders say can last up to 40 weeks, and then are compostable — meaning you can actually bury the sheets in your backyard and they will breakdown into a pile of nutrient-rich soil.

Skipping the laundry room saves time, water, energy and carbon emissions, the founders told CNBC.

The company sells its sheets online at major stores like Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, and on its company's website. Retail prices start at $19.99.

The company also sells sheets to more than 100 companies in the hospitality space starting at $9.95.

Beantown Bedding offers a subscription model option for consumers, like frequent travelers, starting at $14.99 per set.

Although there is no direct competition in the compostable bed sheet space, Beantown does compete with the countless traditional, washable bedsheet brands already on the market.