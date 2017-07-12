Tim Ferriss' surprising trick to keeping calm under high stress

Tim Ferriss has a surprising trick to ensure his nerves won't get the best of him when giving a big speech — practicing with little or no sleep.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the best-selling author talked at length about the ways he prepared for his now viral TED Talk on defining fears instead of defining goals.

If you think back to the last time you were really nervous or excited about something, you might remember how difficult it was to fall asleep the night before. And if you've ever pulled an all-nighter, you know that you likely weren't feeling your best by the end of the next day.

Ferriss gets it. He says the worst thing you can feel after walking off-stage or out of the boardroom from a big presentation is: "I wish I had had more sleep."

But he also knows how hard it is to quiet those jitters.