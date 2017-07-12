The location of the pair's meeting could scarcely be more fitting given the topic that has most recently divided Trump from his French counterpart — and leaders worldwide: the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement, so named because it was signed in the French capital at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, refers to an international accord to combat climate change.

Trump shocked the group's 195 signatories in June when he decided to pull the U.S. out of the accord, branding it an unfair deal.

The move hung heavy at last week's G-20 meeting in Hamburg, when Trump met with world leaders — many for the first time. Trump did not change his position during the summit, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she "deplored" the decision.

Given the cordial nature of this meeting, Macron may not use the occasion to push Trump. However, the French president is steadfastly committed to the accord and previously parodied Trump's campaign rhetoric by stating his aims to "make our planet great again." He has scheduled another climate change summit for December.