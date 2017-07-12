US markets seen mixed ahead of Yellen’s Congress address

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday morning as traders awaited the latest central bank policy announcements.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will be outlining her Monetary Policy Report Wednesday in an address to Congress which is likely to also pose questions about further tightening and Yellen's own future at the central bank. Meanwhile the Bank of Canada is expected to follow the Fed's gradual tightening agenda and hike rates for the first time in seven years.

On the earnings front, Bank of the Ozarks and Fastenal are scheduled to report before the bell. Barnes & Noble and MSC Industrial are both due to report after the market close.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai composite in China closed 0.16 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.48 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.38 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 1.81 percent, while U.S. crude was around $45.97 a barrel, up 2.04 percent.

In the U.S. on Tuesday, stocks went on a wild ride as traders debated the impact of emails released by Donald Trump Jr.

-Additional reporting by CNBC's Fred Imbert