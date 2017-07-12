US Treasurys higher as investors await Fed speech

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Wednesday morning as investors assessed the latest developments from the White House and looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's address to Congress.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.3516 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9187 percent.

Wednesday will see Yellen outline her latest Monetary Policy Report and the Fed will release its assessment of the current economic environment in its Beige Book. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada will announce its latest interest rate decision. It is largely expected to follow the Fed's example and begin to tighten its policy. This will be the first time it has taken such measures in seven years.

On the data front, Wednesday will see the auction of $20 billion 10-year notes.

Investors will also be awaiting the latest on Donald Trump Jr.'s involvement in Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election following the release of his emails late Tuesday.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.38 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 1.81 percent, while U.S. crude was around $45.97 a barrel, up 2.04 percent.