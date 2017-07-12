Wayback Burgers has found a solution to sky-high rent in New York City — a 5-by-10-foot food cart.

Since its first store opened up in 1991, Wayback Burgers has been steadily growing. The chain currently has more than 120 locations in 27 states, but it has yet to penetrate the New York City market. That is, until now.

The private burger chain has partnered with Move Systems, a food cart and truck manufacturer, to gain a foothold in the Big Apple.

"We do not have any Manhattan stores," John Eucalitto, president of Wayback Burgers, told CNBC. "Construction is expensive, rent is expensive and now we have an opportunity to have a presence there in a low-cost setting."

The cart is owned and operated by Move Systems, which has 27 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog carts in New York that it owns and operates. Neither Wayback nor Move would disclose the financial details of their partnership, but they hope to expand and make food carts a fixture in Wayback Burgers' portfolio.