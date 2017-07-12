VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's what you need to make live in the most expensive ZIP codes in the US

A mansion-style home in Atherton, California, the most expensive ZIP code in the state
Getty Images
A mansion-style home in Atherton, California, the most expensive ZIP code in the state

Do you earn enough to settle down in the swankiest parts of America?

A 2017 GOBankingRates report that determined what it costs to live in the most expensive ZIP codes across the country will help you find out.

The site looked at the cost of living in each ZIP code, factoring in median home values and necessities such as groceries, utilities, transportation and health care. From there, it applied the "50-30-20 rule" of personal finance — meaning 50 percent of income goes to necessities, 30 percent towards discretionary spending and 20 percent towards saving — to calculate the recommended annual income.

"Many ZIP codes require some serious paychecks to live there," GOBankingRates reports, "while others only require an income slightly above the household median [$55,775]."

Note that these numbers are suggestions based on the available data and assume a substantial amount of saving.

Here's the suggested take-home income required to live in the most expensive ZIP codes in 48 states and the District of Columbia (there wasn't sufficient data to include Maine and South Dakota), plus the estimated annual cost of necessities.

Fairhope is in Baldwin County, Alabama
Buyenlarge | Getty Images
Fairhope is in Baldwin County, Alabama

Alabama

Most expensive ZIP code: 36564 (part of Fairhope, AL)

Total annual necessities: $49,928
Total income needed: $99,856

Anchorage, Alaska
David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Anchorage, Alaska

Alaska

Most expensive ZIP code: 99516 (part of Anchorage, AK)

Total annual necessities: $49,509
Total income needed: $99,017

Paradise Valley, AZ
David C Tomlinson | Getty Images
Paradise Valley, AZ

Arizona

Most expensive ZIP code: 85253 (part of Paradise Valley, AZ)

Total annual necessities: $89,383
Total income needed: $178,766

Little Rock, Arkansas
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Little Rock, Arkansas

Arkansas

Most expensive ZIP code: 72223 (part of Little Rock, AR)

Total annual necessities: $37,762
Total income needed: $75,524

A mansion style home in Atherton, Calif.
Getty Images
A mansion style home in Atherton, Calif.

California

Most expensive ZIP code: 94027 (part of Atherton, CA)

Total annual necessities: $334,039
Total income needed: $668,078

Views of Vail resort, skiing
EyesWideOpen | Getty Images
Views of Vail resort, skiing

Colorado

Most expensive ZIP code: 81657 (part of Vail, CO)

Total annual necessities: $69,266
Total income needed: $138,533

A multi-million dollar home is viewed in the wealthy town of Greenwich.
Getty Images
A multi-million dollar home is viewed in the wealthy town of Greenwich.

Connecticut

Most expensive ZIP code: 06830 (part of Greenwich, CT)

Total annual necessities: $111,001
Total income needed: $222,002

Wilmington, Delaware.
Lisa J. Goodman | Getty Images
Wilmington, Delaware.

Delaware

Most expensive ZIP code: 19807 (part of Wilmington, DE)

Total annual necessities: $61,956
Total income needed: $123,913

A view looking down Kalorama Road in Washington, D.C.
The Washington Post | Getty Images
A view looking down Kalorama Road in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.

Most expensive ZIP code: 20015 (part of Washington, D.C.)

Total annual necessities: $75,939
Total income needed: $151,878

Boca Grande, Florida
Education Images | Getty Images
Boca Grande, Florida

Florida

Most expensive ZIP code: 33921 (part of Boca Grande, FL)

Total annual necessities: $88,737
Total income needed: $177,474

The city of Atlanta, the capital of Georgia
Steve Kelley | Getty Images
The city of Atlanta, the capital of Georgia

Georgia

Most expensive ZIP code: 30327 (part of Atlanta, GA)

Total annual necessities: $71,838
Total income needed: $143,676

Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
M Swiet Productions | Getty Images
Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii

Hawaii

Most expensive ZIP code: 96821 (part of Honolulu, HI)

Total annual necessities: $101,399
Total income needed: $202,798

Eagle is just outside of Boise, Idaho
Randy Wells | Getty Images
Eagle is just outside of Boise, Idaho

Idaho

Most expensive ZIP code: 83616 (part of Eagle, ID)

Total annual necessities: $39,654
Total income needed: $79,307

Kenilworth, Illinois
Ralf-Finn Hestoft | Getty Images
Kenilworth, Illinois

Illinois

Most expensive ZIP code: 60043 (part of Kenilworth, IL)

Total annual necessities: $91,892
Total income needed: $183,784

The clubhouse at The Wolf Run Golf Club in Zionsville
David Cannon | Getty Images
The clubhouse at The Wolf Run Golf Club in Zionsville

Indiana

Most expensive ZIP code: 46077 (part of Zionsville, IN)

Total annual necessities: $38,414
Total income needed: $76,828

Urbandale is outside of Des Moines, Iowa
Jeremy Woodhouse | Getty Images
Urbandale is outside of Des Moines, Iowa

Iowa

Most expensive ZIP code: 50323 (part of Urbandale, IA)

Total annual necessities: $37,273
Total income needed: $74,546

A farm in Leawood, Kansas.
Gary Gamso | FlickrCC
A farm in Leawood, Kansas.

Kansas

Most expensive ZIP code: 66224 (part of Leawood, KS)

Total annual necessities: $45,340
Total income needed: $90,680

Prospect is outside of Louisville, Kentucky
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Prospect is outside of Louisville, Kentucky

Kentucky

Most expensive ZIP code: 40059 (part of Prospect KY)

Total annual necessities: $38,990
Total income needed: $77,980

French quarter, New Orleans
Medioimages | Photodisc | Getty Images
French quarter, New Orleans

Louisiana

Most expensive ZIP code: 70115 (part of New Orleans, LA)

Total annual necessities: $46,100
Total income needed: $92,200

A homeowner trims her yard in the Kenwood Park neighborhood on Dec. 10, 2016 in Bethesda, Md.
Benjamin C. Tankersley | For The Washington Post | Getty Images
A homeowner trims her yard in the Kenwood Park neighborhood on Dec. 10, 2016 in Bethesda, Md.

Maryland

Most expensive ZIP code: 20816 (part of Bethesda, MD)

Total annual necessities: $72,638
Total income needed: $145,276

Weston, Massachusetts
Doug Kerr | Flickr
Weston, Massachusetts

Massachusetts

Most expensive ZIP code: 02493 (part of Weston, MA)

Total annual necessities: $100,862
Total income needed: $201,724

Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
Montana Pritchard | Getty Images
Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Michigan

Most expensive ZIP code: 48302 (part of Bloomfield Hills, MI)

Total annual necessities: $46,563
Total income needed: $93,126

Edina, Minnesota
YinYang | Getty Images
Edina, Minnesota

Minnesota

Most expensive ZIP code: 55424 (part of Edina, MN)

Total annual necessities: $58,588
Total income needed: $117,176

Madison is part of the Jackson metro area in Mississippi
Dosfotos | Design Pics | Getty Images
Madison is part of the Jackson metro area in Mississippi

Mississippi

Most expensive ZIP code: 39110 (part of Madison, MS)

Total annual necessities: $33,471
Total income needed: $66,941

Ladue is an inner-ring suburb of St. Louis
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Ladue is an inner-ring suburb of St. Louis

Missouri

Most expensive ZIP code: 63124 (part of Ladue, MO)

Total annual necessities: $63,415
Total income needed: $126,830

Billings, Montana
Ron Reiring | Getty Images
Billings, Montana

Montana

Most expensive ZIP code: 59106 (part of Billings, MT)

Total annual necessities: $37,642
Total income needed: $75,284

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lonely Planet
Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska

Most expensive ZIP code: 68526 (part of Lincoln, NE)

Total annual necessities: $40,382
Total income needed: $80,764

Genoa, Nevada
jmoor17 | Getty Images
Genoa, Nevada

Nevada

Most expensive ZIP code: 89411 (part of Genoa, NV)

Total annual necessities: $62,427
Total income needed: $124,854

Rye, New Hampshire in winter.
Bill Truslow | Getty Images
Rye, New Hampshire in winter.

New Hampshire

Most expensive ZIP code: 03870 (part of Rye, NH)

Total annual necessities: $62,860
Total income needed: $125,720

Stone Mansion in Alpine, New Jersey
Emile Wamsteker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Stone Mansion in Alpine, New Jersey

New Jersey

Most expensive ZIP code: 07620 (part of Alpine, NJ)

Total annual necessities: $165,378
Total income needed: $330,756

Diana Lee Angstadt | Getty Images

New Mexico

Most expensive ZIP code: 87506 (part of Santa Fe, NM)

Total annual necessities: $53,990
Total income needed: $107,980

Water Mill is a hamlet of Southampton, NY
Source: Rob Rich
Water Mill is a hamlet of Southampton, NY

New York

Most expensive ZIP code: 11976 (part of Water Mill, NY)

Total annual necessities: $219,255
Total income needed: $438,510

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
Logan Mock-Bunting | Getty Images
Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

North Carolina

Most expensive ZIP code: 28480 (part of Wrightsville Beach, NC)

Total annual necessities: $68,115
Total income needed: $136,230

Bismark, North Dakota
North Dakota Tourism Division
Bismark, North Dakota

North Dakota

Most expensive ZIP code: 58503 (part of Bismarck, ND)

Total annual necessities: $38,981
Total income needed: $77,963

Terrace Park is a village in Greater Cincinnati
Swapen Jha | Getty Images
Terrace Park is a village in Greater Cincinnati

Ohio

Most expensive ZIP code: 45174 (part of Terrace Park, OH)

Total annual necessities: $45,838
Total income needed: $91,676

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Most expensive ZIP code: 74137 (part of Tulsa, OK)

Total annual necessities: $36,529
Total income needed: $73,059

Portland, Oregon
David Gn Photography | Getty Images
Portland, Oregon

Oregon

Most expensive ZIP code: 97210 (part of Portland, OR)

Total annual necessities: $66,379
Total income needed: $132,757

Lower Merion, Pennsylvania
Montgomery County Planning Commission | Flickr
Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania

Most expensive ZIP code: 19035 (part of Lower Merion Township, PA)

Total annual necessities: $69,822
Total income needed: $139,644

New Shoreham is a town on Block Island
Speare | Getty Images
New Shoreham is a town on Block Island

Rhode Island

Most expensive ZIP code: 02807 (part of New Shoreham, RI)

Total annual necessities: $78,008
Total income needed: $156,016

Bluffton is in Beaufort County, SC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Bluffton is in Beaufort County, SC

South Carolina

Most expensive ZIP code: 29915 (part of Bluffton, SC)

Total annual necessities: $47,323
Total income needed: $94,646

Downtown Nashville skyline with the Shelby Street bridge and the Cumberland River.
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Downtown Nashville skyline with the Shelby Street bridge and the Cumberland River.

Tennessee

Most expensive ZIP code: 37215 (part of Nashville, TN)

Total annual necessities: $53,054
Total income needed: $106,108

University Park is an affluent city in Dallas
Jeremy Woodhouse | Getty Images
University Park is an affluent city in Dallas

Texas

Most expensive ZIP code: 75205 (part of University Park, TX)

Total annual necessities: $93,491
Total income needed: $186,982

Storefronts in Park City.
Panoramic Images | Kevin Winter
Storefronts in Park City.

Utah

Most expensive ZIP code: 84060 (part of Park City, UT)

Total annual necessities: $68,064
Total income needed: $136,128

Charlotte is a town in Chittenden County, Vermont
SuperStock | Getty Images
Charlotte is a town in Chittenden County, Vermont

Vermont

Most expensive ZIP code: 05445 (part of Charlotte, VT)

Total annual necessities: $49,740
Total income needed: $99,480

Great Falls is in Fairfax County, Virginia
Cameron Davidson | Getty Images
Great Falls is in Fairfax County, Virginia

Virginia

Most expensive ZIP code: 22066 (part of Great Falls, VA)

Total annual necessities: $77,834
Total income needed: $155,667

Medina beach park, Bellevue, Washington
Dmitri Kotchetov | Getty Images
Medina beach park, Bellevue, Washington

Washington

Most expensive ZIP code: 98039 (part of Medina, WA)

Total annual necessities: $148,953
Total income needed: $297,906

Charleston, West Virginia
Henryk Sadura | Getty Images
Charleston, West Virginia

West Virginia

Most expensive ZIP code: 25314 (part of Charleston, WV)

Total annual necessities: $30,550
Total income needed: $61,100

Madison, Wisconsin
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Most expensive ZIP code: 53726 (part of Madison, WI)

Total annual necessities: $49,069
Total income needed: $98,138

Cheyenne, Wyoming state capitol building.
Henry Sadura | Getty Images
Cheyenne, Wyoming state capitol building.

Wyoming

Most expensive ZIP code: 82009 (part of Cheyenne, WY)

Total annual necessities: $34,259
Total income needed: $68,517

