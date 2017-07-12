Why even ambitious people rarely become successful

Success is not extrinsic.

It's not measurable.

"Success" can only truly occur internally, because it is based on emotion. At the most basic level, success is your relationship with yourself. Most people are living a lie. They purposefully ignore and distract themselves from what they deep down want for themselves.

Many people want something more for themselves. They have dreams and ambitions. Yet, few of these people ever get what they intended.

Being ambitious isn't enough. Far more important than ambition is commitment.

When you're committed to something, you will be and do what is required for the attainment of that thing. You'll stop wondering and start building. You'll stop being distracted and start learning. You'll start connecting. You'll start failing. You'll get what you want, rather than have a long list of "ambitions." You'll have actual accomplishments that reflect your inner goals and values. Your external environment will reflect your deepest internal views and aims.

If you're committed to a marriage, you'll change in whatever ways are necessary for your marriage to thrive. You'll become what is required to make it work. If you're committed to your craft, you'll change and become what is required to do work at the level of your desire. You won't point to your limitations with a victim mentality. You'll change your limitations so they stop stopping you.

Only those who are truly committed will become a new and different person in order to live their commitment.

If you're not willing to change, then you aren't committed to anything beyond what you currently have. If you don't believe you can change, then you can't commit to anything beyond what life randomly throws at you.