We're outspoken about running a profitable company in an industry that so often eschews profits for potential. So why? People ask us why all the time. Why choose profit?

So I thought I'd detail some of the reasons why we designed Basecamp, our company, to be profitable as quickly and consistently as possible. And 17 years into it, we've been profitable for 17 years straight. Being profitable is a feature of our company (companies are products too).

To set some context, since we launched the company in 1999, our revenues have grown every year (2016 being our best year yet), and for years we've been generating millions in annual profits. We currently have just 51 people at the company (the most people we've ever had).