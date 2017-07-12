Yellen and Trump Russian questions dominate attention on Wall Street

Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News he did not tell his father about a meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign. "I wouldn't have even remembered it until you started scouring through this stuff," he added. (CNBC)



* Trump Jr. offers to testify under oath (The Hill)

* 'In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently' (Fox News)

* Senate Judiciary chair wants to know how Russian lawyer entered US (Reuters)

President Donald Trump applauded his eldest son's "transparency" after Trump Jr. released his emails that set up a June 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney. An intermediary said the lawyer had dirt on Hillary Clinton. (CNBC)

Christopher Wray, the president's FBI director nominee, faces a confirmation hearing today that's likely to focus on Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. Wray was a top DOJ official during the George W. Bush presidency. (AP)

Senate GOP leaders, who delayed their August recess by two weeks, expect to unveil their new Obamacare replacement bill tomorrow and vote on it next week, regardless of the deep divisions in the party. (NY Times)

Apple (AAPL) is reportedly working to fix software bugs affecting its next flagship iPhone, possibly called the iPhone 8. Separately, Apple is setting up its first China data center in the southern province of Guizhou. (Fast Company & Reuters)

As Tesla (TSLA) begins a pivotal launch of its first mass-market car, the Model 3, the electric automaker plans to triple its repair capacity, adding 1,400 technicians, dozens of new service centers, and hundreds of maintenance vans. (WSJ)

Japan's Takata, which filed for bankruptcy protection last month, is adding to its massive recall. The latest move affects 2.7 million inflaters on the driver's side of some Ford, Mazda, and Nissan vehicles. (NY Times)

Makers of cardiac defibrillators, insulin pumps, breast implants, and other medical devices might be able to delay reporting dangerous malfunctions to the FDA under an agreement heading for a vote in Congress. (NY Times)

FanDuel is considering whether to drop its proposed merger with fantasy sports rival DraftKings after a decision by the FTC to challenge the deal in court. FanDuel CEO Nigel Eccles said the company is "evaluating options." (ReCode)