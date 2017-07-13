VISIT CNBC.COM

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

A 26-year-old self-made millionaire shares his top 5 tips for career success

Brian Wong, founder and CEO of Kiip
Photo courtesy Kiip
Brian Wong, founder and CEO of Kiip

By the time he was 20, Brian Wong was a self-made millionaire. The mobile advertising company he founded, Kiip, works with mega companies including McDonald's and Coca Cola and is on track to do $20 million this year.

Wong is remarkably savvy about how he strategizes in business, and he wrote about his tips to success in his book, "The Cheat Code."

Here are his top five ways to get ahead.

KIIP CEO explains why trying to improve your weakness is a big waste of time
Why this 26-year-old self-made millionaire says you shouldn’t waste time on self-improvement   

1. Always ask. You have nothing to lose

Wong calls asking for things, whether it be help, guidance or funding, "the magic wand for business and even in life." Because if you ask and get a "no," you're still exactly where you were before you asked the question.

"Honestly, I never feel defeated by a 'no,'" Wong says to CNBC. "My first reaction when someone says, 'no'? It's your loss. Like, you said no you're not going to do this but someone else is going to do this and they're going to make way more money than you." In particular, Wong shares this advice with entrepreneurs looking to raise money and his sales team when they are pitching a product to a new customer.

The potential upside of asking is tremendous, says Wong. If they say "yes," then "Your life just changed! It's amazing how much asking can bring to you ... it's phenomenal."

"Honestly, I never I never feel defeated by a 'no.'" -Brian Wong, Founder and CEO of Kiip

2. Follow the "what if?" scenario all the way to the end

If you're worried about something, "Ask yourself what's the worst that could happen?" says Wong. "What it helps you do is remove mental barriers.

"Go through that whole thing. Finish the thinking process," says Wong. "And at the very end, the very worst thing is really not that bad, and then that will empower you to go nuts and be crazy."

26-year-old CEO: Happiness is NOT the same as success, here's why
26-year-old CEO and self-made millionaire: Happiness is not the same as success—here's why   

3. Smile

"To be honest this 'cheat code' is super under-rated," says Wong. "But there's nothing more disarming."

If you are sitting down to a meeting with someone who is doubting you or is otherwise skeptical, set the tone by greeting them with enthusiasm and a smile.

"It's really hard to stay grumpy when everyone around you is smiling."

4. Stay curious and eager

When you are young, people are so eager to teach you what they know and you are so excited to learn. Keep that attitude no matter what age you are, says Wong.

"Constantly being curious," he advises.

He points to 67-year-old Richard Branson as an example.

Catch me if you can. Photo credit: @hijack

A post shared by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on

5. Always be learning

Or "ABL" for short, says Wong. And it's not reserved for just business. He says a hallmark of creative people is that they apply lessons from one discipline to another area of their lives.

"Learn how to dance ... learn how to cook ... I mean anything that constantly increases your mind and how it can think," says Wong. He recently learned how to scuba dive, for example.

"[P]ick experiences from different areas and ... connect them to come up with new concepts," says Wong.

A post shared by Brian Wong (@brianwong) on

See also:

Why this 26-year-old self-made millionaire says you shouldn't waste time on self-improvement

How to find your superpower, according to a 26-year-old CEO and self-made millionaire

What happiness means to this 26-year-old CEO and self-made millionaire—and how it's different from success

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Use this self-made millionaire's trick to find your superpower
Use this self-made millionaire's trick to find your superpower   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...