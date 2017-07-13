A 26-year-old self-made millionaire shares his top 5 tips for career success

1. Always ask. You have nothing to lose

Wong calls asking for things, whether it be help, guidance or funding, "the magic wand for business and even in life." Because if you ask and get a "no," you're still exactly where you were before you asked the question.

"Honestly, I never feel defeated by a 'no,'" Wong says to CNBC. "My first reaction when someone says, 'no'? It's your loss. Like, you said no you're not going to do this but someone else is going to do this and they're going to make way more money than you." In particular, Wong shares this advice with entrepreneurs looking to raise money and his sales team when they are pitching a product to a new customer.

The potential upside of asking is tremendous, says Wong. If they say "yes," then "Your life just changed! It's amazing how much asking can bring to you ... it's phenomenal."