6 ways to save more money without trying too hard

Giving up your morning latte or cutting your grocery budget in half takes effort. But small changes to your daily expenses can be easy and still make an impact. Try going generic for everyday products like groceries, toiletries or pet supplies. Because store brands cost around 30 percent less than national brands, you're automatically cutting your bill without giving up your favorite products.
Of course, you don't have to buy generic for everything. Choose the few items that are really important to you — whether you refuse to eat imitation Oreos or are a loyal user of Pantene — and only buy brand-name for your non-negotiables. For everything else, you likely won't even notice a difference.
