7 ways to make yourself irreplaceable at work

What's it mean to be a linchpin? It could be beefing up your skills or being the first one in the office every day. You might make yourself into the person who dabbles in IT, the person who plays golf with the who's who in town, or the person who can take a good idea, chew over it for a bit, then reintroduce it with a new, solid-gold angle.

Whatever their specialty, irreplaceable people understand that it's not enough to just show up and do the work. The real value is in that extra bit you bring to the table out of your own curiosity and determination. And any good manager knows that one dedicated worker is worth two or three meh employees any day. Want to be indispensable? Snag Seth Godin's book, and try out these seven tips for making yourself irreplaceable at work.