A decade after Great Recession, 1 in 3 Americans still haven’t recovered

The Great Recession is nearly a decade in the rear-view mirror, yet many Americans say they still feel its effects.
One in 3 people say they have yet to, or never will, recover financially from the 2007 recession, according to a new report from Country Financial. Women, African-Americans and low-income people have taken the hardest hit, with 25 percent of women, 26 percent of African-Americans and 37 percent of those earning less than $30,000 per year saying they would not be able to pay their bills within one month of being unemployed.
The survey was conducted by EMC Research for Country Financial, a group of U.S. insurance and financial services companies with customers in 19 states. EMC Research polled 1,000 U.S. adults online in June.