After-hours buzz: CYBR, MYL & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of CyberArk plummeted more than 17 percent in extended trading after the company reported preliminary second-quarter revenue below its forecast. The company now expects revenue to come in between $57 million and $57.5 million, instead of its previous forecast for $61 million to $62 million.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics rose more than 4 percent in extended trading after the Food and Drug Administration gave the company fast-track designation for two of its gene editing product candidates.

A10 Networks shares fell more than 17 percent in extended trading after the company reported preliminary second-quarter revenue well below its forecast. A10 now expects revenue between $52.5 million and $53 million. That range is nearly $10 million below their earlier prediction for $62 million to $64 million.

Shares of Mylan rose nearly 2 percent in extended trading after an FDA advisory committee recommended the approval of a cancer medicine co-developed by the company. The FDA normally follows the recommendations of its expert panels, but is not required to.