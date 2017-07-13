Even backers of the climate alliance have described it as a precedent-setting states' rights issue, but don't view the constitutional issue as insurmountable. In practice, these provisions are more complex than they seem — especially when applied to climate agreements, which for the most part lie in uncharted legal territory. For example, these constitutional limits apply only to "legally binding pacts," according to the U.S. State Department.

This phrasing is key, says Terry Tamminen, CEO of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and former secretary of the California EPA under Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"The Paris Agreement among nations isn't legally binding, but most countries will implement it anyway," Tamminen said.

The two most notable cases of rebellion — the governor-led United States Climate Alliance and #WeAreStillIn, a commitment signed by city, university and business leaders – are also not legally binding.

Two bills signed by Hawaii's Gov. David Ige, however, use language that directly refers to the "principles and goals adopted" in the Paris Agreement, a detail that could land them in hot water. The state has not formally entered into the accord, but the CRS report suggests that laws which are focused heavily on responding to a foreign affairs event, rather than an "area of traditional state responsibility," may face judicial scrutiny.

The congressional legal analysis also stated that "there is no definitive judicial decision or scholarly consensus on how to differentiate between the treaties, alliances, confederations, and compacts addressed in Article I, Section 10."

The Hawaii governor's office did not respond to a request for comment.