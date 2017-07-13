    ×

    Cramer's lightning round: There are two ways to win with this chipmaker

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Xilinx: "Two ways to win: I think the earnings are going to be good and I think it could also be taken over. I like the pick."

    Arena Pharmaceuticals: "Arena is back from the dead. I can't believe it. They got that positive news about pulmonary and they did a secondary, they raised the money. Pulmonary arterial hypertension, that is a huge market and I've got to tell you – I cannot believe this – it's still a buy."

    Kinder Morgan: "Nope, I'm not going back there after what they did. Listen it takes the entire group to move up. That's going to trade with the group. I prefer Magellan Midstream. They've been on the show. MMP. It's a cheaper, better stock."

    Altria Group: "You're fine in Altria. I don't like to recommend tobacco stocks, but you're fine in Altria. It had that big pullback, and then it goes back up, and it's pulling back. It's fine."

    Winnebago Industries: "The quarter was good. I think Winnebago has nothing to do at this level, $34. I don't feel long or short it."

    Bank of Montreal: "I think that's a great call. It's one of my fave banks. It held up really well. Very good, very conservative bank. I like the call."

    Sempra Energy: "You know, I don't talk about it. Why don't I talk about it? I mean, I don't have a compelling story. It's fine. And, you know, when a story's just fine and it doesn't illuminate anything, I really tend not to focus on it, but that's a fine stock. What can I say? Neither here nor there."

    IHS Markit: "I like it. I like both of [the merged companies, HIS and Markit], as it turns out. IHS is my old friend [Vice Chairman] Dan Yergin. You've got a real good situation there."

