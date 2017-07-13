Drone racers will compete in abandoned malls and stadiums for $100,000 prize

There's $100,000 on the line for the winner of this year's Drone Racing League.



Sixteen competitors will travel the world to fly their drones on different courses, but only one will walk away with the jackpot. All sorts of courses are planned, from abandoned shopping malls to huge professional sports stadiums, where racers will fly drones up and around obstacles.

These aren't cheapo drones picked up in toy stores, either. Models cost between $500 to $1,000 and require expert hand-eye coordination and expert depth perception, Nicholas Horbaczewski, CEO of the Drone Racing League told CNBC.

Pilots fly the drones wearing headsets that allow them to see in a first-person perspective and most tend to be in their mid-twenties.

Check out the video above for a closer look.