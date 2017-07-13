Early movers: DAL, TGT, YNDX, STX, SNAP, AZN, TRNC, AAL & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Delta Air Lines – The airline reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.64 per share, three cents a share below estimates. Revenue was essentially in line. The key metric of revenue per available seat mile was higher by 2.5 percent for the quarter.

Target – The retailer said second-quarter comparable sales will be positive, and also raised its quarterly earnings guidance above the high end of its prior range. CEO Brian Cornell said store traffic is improving and that the retailer is doing well in the face of a competitive environment.

Yandex – The company known as "the Google of Russia" struck a deal to combine its ridesharing services in Russia and surrounding countries with those of Uber.

Seagate Technology – Barclays downgraded the hard disk drive maker's stock to "underweight" from "equal weight," while cutting its price target for the stock to $40 from $49. Barclays said Seagate has likely cut as much cost out of its operation as possible, and that other factors may shift market sentiment in favor of rival Western Digital.

Snap – The Snapchat parent was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Stifel, with a $22 price target. Stifel notes the recent sell-off in Snap shares along with a belief that near-term risks to revenue may be overstated.

AstraZeneca — The drugmaker's Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot will reportedly leave to go to rival Teva Pharmaceutical, according to an Israeli newspaper. Both companies said they do not comment on market rumors, although Teva told CNBC that the company's top priority continues to be to identify a world-class individual to serve as Teva's permanent CEO. Teva's former CEO Erez Vigodman and its CFO both resigned earlier this year.

Taiwan Semiconductor – The company said third-quarter revenue would rise at least 15 percent as a series of new mobile devices launch. The chipmaker is a key supplier to Apple, as well as being the world's biggest contract chipmaker.

Tronc – Tronc, which owns the Chicago Tribune, was outbid for the rival Chicago Sun-Times by a group of investors led by former Chicago Alderman Edwin Eisendrath. The Justice Department had opened an investigation earlier this year into the possible sale of the paper to Tronc, but now said it has closed the investigation with the announcement of this deal. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

American Airlines – The airline said Qatar Airways revised its filing with U.S. regulators as it tries to buy a stake of as much as 10 percent in American, however no details were provided on the new filing. American also announced it had ended its code-sharing agreement with both Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways.

CenturyLink — CenturyLink was sued by Minnesota, which accuses the telecom services provider of charging internet and phone customers more than they agreed to pay. CenturyLink said it took the allegations seriously and would review them and respond "in due course."

Vantiv – Vantiv was upgraded to "overweight" from "sector weight" at KeyBanc, with a price target of $70. The upgrade is based on the assumption of a successful conclusion and benefits from the tentative deal that would see the credit card processor buy U.K.-based rival Worldpay Group.

Wells Fargo – The bank was sued by investment firm Pimco for withholding money allegedly owed to bond investors, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Mallinckrodt – The drugmaker's experimental muscular dystrophy treatment was granted "orphan drug" status by the Food and Drug Administration.