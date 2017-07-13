EDF Energy Renewables purchases 11 wind farm sites in Scotland

EDF Energy Renewables (EDF ER) has announced the purchase of 11 wind farm sites in Scotland from development and asset management company Partnerships for Renewables. In an announcement on Thursday, EDF ER said that the Scottish sites had a potential capacity of 600 megawatts.

EDF ER added that three sites already had planning consent, while one site was in the planning system. Seven other sites were in development.

"We are very pleased to be adding these 'Partnerships for Renewables' projects to our portfolio," Matthieu Hue, chief executive of EDF ER, said.

"EDF Energy Renewables has a well-established strategy to grow our business either by developing our own sites or through acquiring high calibre projects," Hue added. "This deal underlines our ambitions to develop our business further and to expand the number of windfarm projects we are developing."

According to the Scottish government, there are more than 58,000 jobs in the low carbon and renewable energy economy in Scotland, spread across nine renewable energy sectors. Onshore wind is the largest single sector.

The government adds that renewables are the "single largest contributor to electricity generation in Scotland."