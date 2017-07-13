Elliott Management hires Moelis for $9.3 billion Oncor bid

Elliott Management has hired the investment banking firm Moelis to raise capital for a $9.3 billion bid for Oncor, sources told CNBC.

A bid would set Elliott's billionaire founder, Paul Singer, in competition with fellow billionaire Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway last week made a $9 billion offer for Oncor's parent, Energy Future Holdings.

Elliott is Energy Future's biggest creditor. It has been mulling a bid since Berkshire's offer last week. In a July 5 letter to Energy Future's board, the hedge fund said it was negotiating a $9.3 billion deal and "has been in contact with other parties that are interested in participating in the exit financing."