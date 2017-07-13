Immigrants ‘have it better than ever’ with ‘ungodly’ opportunities, says CEO Gary Vaynerchuk

Self-made millionaire, Gary Vaynerchuk, knows what it means to rise to the top.

An immigrant himself from the USSR, Vaynerchuk is now chief executive and co-founder of the digital agency, VaynerMedia.

Unconventionally, his path to leading an 800-employee business did not start with education, something he told CNBC in an episode of Life Hacks Live is "unheard of for immigrants because education is the way out."

Instead, self-confidence and entrepreneurial acumen led Vaynerchuk to become the self-made millionaire, venture capitalist and social media guru he is today.