It's July. Time to start thinking about this Christmas purchase

The Christmas holiday season may seem far away while you soak up the sun on summer vacation. But winter is coming — and the time to snag holiday flight deals is now.

The window for booking affordable holiday flights is early July through mid-September, according to Cheapflights.com, a flight search and travel deals web site. Optimal times for the most popular holiday destinations vary within that timeframe (see chart below).

Even if you'll be flying to a small city rather than of one of the big cities listed, you should still buy your tickets early, said site editor Melisse Hinkle.