JPMorgan likes this niche retailer because of booming RV sales

JPMorgan is now advising investors to buy Camping World, highlighting the recreational vehicle seller's record-breaking sales numbers and recent acquisitions as reasons for the call adjustment.

"We are upgrading shares of Camping World to Overweight from Neutral, on account of stronger than expected recreational vehicle industry backdrop," wrote JPMorgan chief analyst Samik Chatterjee. "It has become clear we underestimated the potential strength of industry RV shipments and that the company has moved to consolidate the RV retail industry much more quickly."