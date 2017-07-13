    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    JPMorgan likes this niche retailer because of booming RV sales

    Source: Camping World

    JPMorgan is now advising investors to buy Camping World, highlighting the recreational vehicle seller's record-breaking sales numbers and recent acquisitions as reasons for the call adjustment.

    "We are upgrading shares of Camping World to Overweight from Neutral, on account of stronger than expected recreational vehicle industry backdrop," wrote JPMorgan chief analyst Samik Chatterjee. "It has become clear we underestimated the potential strength of industry RV shipments and that the company has moved to consolidate the RV retail industry much more quickly."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CWH
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...