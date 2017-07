A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are flat after Wednesday's strong rally. We get wholesale inflation data this morning, along with weekly jobless claims numbers. This afternoon the latest federal budget numbers will be released.

-Target just revised its second quarter guidance, saying sales will be better than previously expected.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are down this morning but still at the $45 a barrel level.