Self-made millionaire: Throw your budget in the garbage and do this instead

The first step to becoming a millionaire is to start saving. And according to many financial experts, the first step to boost your savings and get your finances in order is to create a budget.

But, for many people, budgeting is terrible. It can be frustrating and tedious and budgets themselves, even once they're made, are difficult to stick to.

If budgets are crucial to financial health, why are they so dreadful to put up with?

Financial expert and self-made millionaire David Bach has a simple explanation: Because they're not fun, and because they work against people rather than with them.