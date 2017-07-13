Summer is hottest for hiring in two years, LinkedIn study shows

U.S. hiring rose 12.1 percent in June from a year earlier, but fell 9.4 percent from May, LinkedIn reported Thursday.

Still, May and June were the hottest two months for hiring by U.S. employers since the summer of 2015, the LinkedIn Workforce Report said.

Dan Roth, LinkedIn editor-in-chief, told CNBC on Thursday hiring has spiked since President Donald Trump took office.

"There is a feeling among employers that they can hire, that they're building towards a future, that there is less regulation and now is the time to bring people in," Roth said on "Squawk Box."

Hiring on LinkedIn in the United States

(Source: LinkedIn)

The report said the industries that experienced the biggest year-over-year increase in hiring were oil and energy, manufacturing and industrial, and aerospace, automotive, and transportation.

LinkedIn's data comes from its 138 million user profiles in the U.S., 20,000 company profiles and 3 million monthly job postings.

Retail workers are also still in demand in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York City, Austin, Texas, and Denver, which have a "high scarcity of workers" with retail operations and management skills, the report said.

"Cities that are doing well need retail workers," Roth said.

People are also fleeing cities that once had strong working populations. The San Fransico Bay Area has noticed a decline in the number of workers while Seattle, Portland, Denver, Austin and Charlotte have witnessed an increase. The report attributed the flight to the cost of living.

The report came nearly a week after the Labor Department reported a surge in new jobs in June.