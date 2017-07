Biotech company Tesaro's sale process is unlikely to result in a deal, sources familiar with the situation told CNBC.

There is nothing imminent at all, the sources said. The expectation the company had in terms of price were not met by the incoming expressions of interest they got from potential bidders, according to the sources.

Shares of Tesaro fell more than 11 percent in morning trading

