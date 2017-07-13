The 5 best countries for affordable health care

If you're looking for affordable health care, consider seeking medical attention outside the U.S.

As costs continue to climb, retirees increasingly are looking abroad for less costly coverage.

Below are the five best countries in which to find affordable health care, according to InternationalLiving.com. Just as in the U.S., metropolitan areas in these countries will typically provide better quality of care than rural ones, says International Living senior editor and author Dan Prescher, and often matches or beats care in the U.S.