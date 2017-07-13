British Prime Minister Theresa May said she cried a "little tear" when an exit poll revealed she had failed to win an overall majority in a June 8 snap election.

May told BBC radio she felt "devastated" when the results came in, revealing she had lost her parliamentary majority, despite her call on Britons to give her a strong mandate to negotiate Britain's exit from the European Union.

May said her campaign was not "perfect", but said she expected that her party would increase its majority.

The prime minister said her husband Philip told her the result of the exit poll and gave her a hug to console her.