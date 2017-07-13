A lot can happen in a year, and that's certainly been the case for Britain and its Prime Minister Theresa May.

On Thursday, May will mark the start of her second year as leader of the country, a position which requires the British incumbent to safely navigate the country through its divorce proceedings with the European Union.

From strengthening ties with allies overseas, to triggering Article 50 and tackling local issues; CNBC takes a look back at what has happened during May's first year as U.K. prime minister.