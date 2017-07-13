These 4 simple conversation hacks will make you more memorable and likable

There's always that one person at a dinner party or business event who stands out as interesting, likable and memorable.

You feel great after talking with this person, though you're not sure exactly why. According to behavior researcher and emotional intelligence trainer Vanessa Van Edwards, there is a specific, scientific reason, and it's something anyone can use to win others over.

Memorable people are great at having interesting conversations, which revolves around two things, Van Edwards writes in her book "Captivate."

First, they encourage people to talk about themselves. A study by Harvard neuroscientists Diana Tamir and Jason Mitchell found that people would pass up money for the opportunity to talk about themselves.

And second, likable people introduce new or interesting information into conversations, which research by neurobiologists Nico Bunzeck and Emrah Duzel suggests makes people feel good.