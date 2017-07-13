Forget robots—these animals could be coming for your paycheck

Job-stealing robots seem to be on everybody's minds these days. Whatever the reason for lost jobs, people point fingers at the coming robotic workforce — but what if the scapegoat was an actual goat?

Cats and goats are increasingly being "hired" to do a wide range of jobs. Don't panic —animals may be helping to clear brush and catch rodents, but their new employment is not likely to affect the majority of Americans.

These workhorses are holding down jobs and replacing (very few) humans in the process: