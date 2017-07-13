Forget robots—these animals could be coming for your paycheck

In Commerce, California, a feral feline simply named "Black Cat" is responsible for protecting the Los Angeles Distributing Company from rodents. Black Cat is one of hundreds of homeless feral cats who provide pest control services for companies across the country.
In Los Angeles, Best Friends Animal Society has placed 75 cats with jobs and in St. Paul Minnesota, the Animal Humane Society has paired 336 cats with businesses through the Barn and Business Cat Program. In Baltimore, Amber Ketchum, Alternative Placement Coordinator for the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, tells USA Today that she has found jobs for 54 homeless cats at urban warehouses, breweries, vineyards and more.
Many of these animals would otherwise be euthanized. Marc Peralta, director of Best Friends' Los Angeles shelter, explains to USA Today that it's better to put these cats to work rather than put them down. "It's a different way to save their lives," he says.
