This mental trick helps top surgeons, athletes and comedians perform under pressure

"You can be a really good pianist. You could have practiced, done your 10,000 hours," McGinn tells CNBC. "But if in those few minutes before you go on that stage you're nervous...it will detract from your performance."

He suggests every person adopt their own pre-performance routine. As McGinn points out, a growing body of research indicates it will help you perform better in stressful situations, from job interviews to presentations.

A study by Harvard Business School researcher and assistant professor Alison Wood Brooks found that those who are able to see a nerve-racking situation as an opportunity and not a threat perform better.

Specifically, she says, those who "reappraise" or re-categorize their anxiety as excitement end up showing more enthusiasm and performing better in subsequent tasks. Telling yourself things such as "I am excited" or "Get excited" positively correlates with better results in a stressful situation.

In a separate study titled "Power gets the job," social psychologists found that job applicants who were primed to recall a time when they felt powerful before the interview were much more likely to get an offer than those who weren't. In other words, remembering a time you felt on top of the world helps you exude confidence and energy.