Russia has nothing to do with the ongoing political scandals in the United States, the chief of one of the biggest Russian lenders told CNBC Thursday.

The White House is once again embroiled in new controversy after Donald Trump Jr, the oldest son of the president, met a Russia lawyer who allegedly possessed damaging information on Hillary Clinton, his dad's opponent during the presidential campaign. This comes after security agencies blamed Russia for interfering in the last presidential race.

However, Andrey Kostin, CEO of VTB Bank, told CNBC that he doesn't think Russia played a big role in the U.S. 2016 election and instead it's minding its own business.

"I think you in America should, first of all, decide who is your president, what's his family doing, what's the Congress role, what the secret services are doing," he said.

"It has nothing to do with us, we're living a quiet life here in Russia, we don't have this trouble that you have, sorry about this," Kostin said.

The subject of Russia's interference in the U.S. election has followed Trump since he took office. President Trump said just before meeting President Vladimir Putin for the first time last week that Russia, and other countries, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

During that speech in Poland, Trump said that the Russian involvement had been brought to Barack Obama when he was still president but he decided to do nothing about it because he thought that Hillary Clinton would win the vote.

Kostin told CNBC that Russia is being used to promote anti-Trump opponents.

"This subject of Russian threat has been used for many years and I think it continues to be used in the internal fight against President Trump," he said.

