US stocks open higher after Target's brighter outlook boosts retail shares

Wall Street also set its sights on Washington. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was set to testify in front of Congress for the second straight day. Her prepared remarks from Wednesday ignited a rally in the U.S. stock market, which sent the Dow to a record close.

Yellen hinted Wednesday that future interest rate hikes would be more gradual, adding the Fed would start unwinding its $4.5 trillion bond portfolio "relatively soon."

"It is the 'relatively soon' part that begs the question of whether it starts on July 26th when the FOMC next meets or two months later at the September meeting. Either way, we're getting more tightening within the next few months," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note.

In economic news, the U.S. producer price index rose 0.1 percent in June. Economists polled by Reuters expected the index to remain flat. Weekly jobless claims, meanwhile, came in just above expectations at 247,000.

Wall Street also looked ahead to the start of earnings season. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup are set to report Friday morning.

—CNBC's Terri Cullen and Lauren Thomas contributed to this report.