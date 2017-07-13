US stocks open higher after Target's brighter outlook boosts retail shares

U.S. equities kicked off Thursday trading slightly higher as retailers rose, led by Target.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10 points, with Wal-Mart contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with Target among the best performers.
Shares of Target climbed 2.7 percent after the company said it expects "modest increase" in second-quarter comparable-store sales, a metric closely watched by Wall Street for retail stocks. Target added it expects second-quarter earnings to come in above the high end of the forecast. The stock had traded more than 6 percent higher in the premarket.