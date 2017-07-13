    ×

    US stocks open higher after Target's brighter outlook boosts retail shares

    • Shares of Target climbed 2.7 percent after the company said it expects "modest increase" in second-quarter comparable-store sales.
    • The SPDR S&P Retail exchange-traded fund (XRT) gained 0.8 percent. Shares of Wal-Mart, Kohl's, Costco and Macy's rose as well.
    • Wall Street also set its sights on Washington. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was set to testify in front of Congress for the second straight day.

    U.S. equities kicked off Thursday trading slightly higher as retailers rose, led by Target.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10 points, with Wal-Mart contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with Target among the best performers.

    Shares of Target climbed 2.7 percent after the company said it expects "modest increase" in second-quarter comparable-store sales, a metric closely watched by Wall Street for retail stocks. Target added it expects second-quarter earnings to come in above the high end of the forecast. The stock had traded more than 6 percent higher in the premarket.

    "Target's news is a much-needed breath of fresh air for retailers," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments.

    The SPDR S&P Retail exchange-traded fund (XRT) gained 0.8 percent. Shares of Wal-Mart, Kohl's, Costco and Macy's rose as well.

    Brick-and-mortar retailers have been hit hard this year. In 2017, the XRT has fallen more than 11 percent. Macy's, meanwhile, has shed approximately 40 percent.

    The Nasdaq composite outperformed the Dow and the S&P, climbing 0.2 percent as shares of Snap jumped 3 percent.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Wall Street also set its sights on Washington. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was set to testify in front of Congress for the second straight day. Her prepared remarks from Wednesday ignited a rally in the U.S. stock market, which sent the Dow to a record close.

    Yellen hinted Wednesday that future interest rate hikes would be more gradual, adding the Fed would start unwinding its $4.5 trillion bond portfolio "relatively soon."

    "It is the 'relatively soon' part that begs the question of whether it starts on July 26th when the FOMC next meets or two months later at the September meeting. Either way, we're getting more tightening within the next few months," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note.

    In economic news, the U.S. producer price index rose 0.1 percent in June. Economists polled by Reuters expected the index to remain flat. Weekly jobless claims, meanwhile, came in just above expectations at 247,000.

    Wall Street also looked ahead to the start of earnings season. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup are set to report Friday morning.

    —CNBC's Terri Cullen and Lauren Thomas contributed to this report.

