US Treasurys higher as investors digest the Fed’s comments; second address from Yellen eyed

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Friday morning as investors responded to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's address to Congress and looked ahead to her second day of talks. On Wednesday, Yellen struck an optimistic tone, saying that the U.S. economy was healthy enough for further rate hikes and the winding down of its bond portfolio. She hinted that these hikes could be more gradual, however, as she cautioned that inflation still remains stubbornly low.

The speech could be one of Yellen's last to Congress. The Trump administration is set to decide whether or not it will nominate Yellen for a second term.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time in nearly seven years on Wednesday, saying the economy no longer needed as much stimulus.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.3124 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.8699 percent.

On the data front, Thursday will see the release of jobless claims and producer price index data in the morning. The Federal Budget will be announced in the afternoon.

The Treasury will auction $12 billion 30-year bonds on Thursday. The auction of $72 billion 13-,26-week bills; $20 billion 52-week bills; and $13 billion 10-year TIPs will all be announced for later in July. $72 billion 13-,26-week bills and $40 billion 4-week bills are also due to be settled.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $47.37 a barrel on Thursday morning, down 0.82 percent, while U.S. crude was around $45.17 a barrel, down 0.7 percent.