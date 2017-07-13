Watch: Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron hold press conference

[The stream is slated to start at 12:25 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday as controversy again engulfs his White House.

Trump is expected to take questions during his trip to Paris, and may touch on his son, Donald Trump Jr.'s, meeting with a Russian lawyer who offered dirt on then-candidate Hillary Clinton last year. Emails released by the younger Trump show he was offered information that could "incriminate" Clinton as part of Russia and its government's "support" for the Trump campaign before taking the meeting.

Both the elder and younger Trump have denied that the president knew about the meeting and said he only heard about it recently. Trump Jr. says he got nothing out of it and decided to leave when he found out that the lawyer really wanted to talk about an American policy aimed at punishing Russian human rights abusers.

President Trump could also address the Republican effort to replace Obamacare, which has slowed amid divides among GOP senators about how best to structure a plan. The Senate is releasing a revised bill on Thursday.