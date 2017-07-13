Yellen Day 2: Can the Dow set another record?

President Donald Trump, under fire at home over Russian connections and abroad over climate change and trade, arrived in Paris today, seeking common ground with France's new leader Emmanuel Macron. (Reuters)

Despite the turmoil, Trump told Reuters the White House is "functioning beautifully," and he's done more in five months than "practically any president in history."



* Trump on Putin: 'We get along very, very well' (CBN)

* Trump: 'I will be very angry' if Senate doesn't pass health bill (CBN)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to unveil a revised health-care bill today, looking to gain support from wary conservatives and more moderate members of the GOP. (NBC News)

The names, addresses and phone numbers of six million Verizon (VZ) customers were publicly exposed online by an employee of Nice Systems, one of the company's vendors. (USA Today)

Uber said it's formed a partnership with Russia's Yandex. The two companies will combine their businesses in Russia and several other Eastern European countries. Yandex shares that trade in the U.S. were up about 20 percent in premarket trading. (NY Times)

Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly working on the next version of the Echo, which aims to take away some of the hype from Apple's (AAPL) new HomePod. The new Echo is expected to be shorter and slimmer than the original. (Engadget)

J&F Investimentos has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Alpargatas, the maker of Havaianas flip-flops, to the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for $1.1 billion. (Reuters)

A pioneering cancer drug from Novartis (NVS) won the unanimous backing of an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration, paving the way for the first gene therapy to be approved in the U.S. (Reuters)

Visa (V) has a new offer for small merchants: take thousands of dollars from the card giant to upgrade their payment technology. In return, the businesses must stop accepting cash. (WSJ)

Traditionally buttoned-up Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs (GS) has relaxed the dress code for its computer engineers in a bid to attract tech talent with a more casual environment. (Reuters)