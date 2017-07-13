Yellen Day 2: Can the Dow set another record?

IN THE NEWS TODAY
President Donald Trump, under fire at home over Russian connections and abroad over climate change and trade, arrived in Paris today, seeking common ground with France's new leader Emmanuel Macron. (Reuters)
Despite the turmoil, Trump told Reuters the White House is "functioning beautifully," and he's done more in five months than "practically any president in history."
* Trump on Putin: 'We get along very, very well' (CBN)
* Trump: 'I will be very angry' if Senate doesn't pass health bill (CBN)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to unveil a revised health-care bill today, looking to gain support from wary conservatives and more moderate members of the GOP. (NBC News)
The names, addresses and phone numbers of six million Verizon (VZ) customers were publicly exposed online by an employee of Nice Systems, one of the company's vendors. (USA Today)
Uber said it's formed a partnership with Russia's Yandex. The two companies will combine their businesses in Russia and several other Eastern European countries. Yandex shares that trade in the U.S. were up about 20 percent in premarket trading. (NY Times)
Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly working on the next version of the Echo, which aims to take away some of the hype from Apple's (AAPL) new HomePod. The new Echo is expected to be shorter and slimmer than the original. (Engadget)
J&F Investimentos has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Alpargatas, the maker of Havaianas flip-flops, to the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for $1.1 billion. (Reuters)
A pioneering cancer drug from Novartis (NVS) won the unanimous backing of an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration, paving the way for the first gene therapy to be approved in the U.S. (Reuters)
Visa (V) has a new offer for small merchants: take thousands of dollars from the card giant to upgrade their payment technology. In return, the businesses must stop accepting cash. (WSJ)
Traditionally buttoned-up Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs (GS) has relaxed the dress code for its computer engineers in a bid to attract tech talent with a more casual environment. (Reuters)
STOCKS TO WATCH
AstraZeneca (AZN) shares were under pressure on reports the drugmaker's CEO would leave to go to rival Teva (TEVA). Both companies refused to comment on rumors. But Teva told CNBC it continues to search for a new leader.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) said third quarter revenue would rise at least 15 percent as a series of new mobile devices launch. The world's biggest contract chipmaker is a key supplier to Apple (AAPL).
Tronc (TRNC), which owns the Chicago Tribune, was outbid for its rival the Chicago Sun-Times. The Justice Department closed an investigation into a Tronc transaction with the announcement of the new deal.
The CEO of Qatar Airways said the airline still plans to try to buy as much as a 10 percent stake in American Airlines (AAL), despite the U.S. carrier's move to end a code-sharing agreement between the two companies.
CenturyLink (CTL) was sued by Minnesota, which accuses the telecom services provider of charging internet and phone customers more than they agreed to pay. CenturyLink is reviewing the allegations.
WATERCOOLER
Recording star Kid Rock, an outspoken supporter of President Trump, hinted he intends to run for the U.S. Senate in 2018, promising a "major announcement" to come soon. (Reuters)
Trump won't be attending the August superfight in Las Vegas between boxer Floyd Mayweather and MMA's Conor McGregor because he feels he could "ruin" the occasion with tight security, said the UFC's president. (NBC News)