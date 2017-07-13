Russian central banker praises 'normal' interest rates — and gives her outlook for oil prices

The head of Russia's central bank applauded the U.S. Federal Reserve's moves toward higher, more historically "normal" interest rates, and called on other central banks to follow suit.

At the same time, Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the Central Bank of Russia, underscored on Thursday that Russia will continue to ease its own rates. Russian interest rates remain stubbornly high at 9 percent.

"Of course I welcome all the normalization of monetary policy. I think monetary policy should be normal. We try to normalize our policy but it's the opposite direction — we are now in an easing cycle — but other countries are in a different way," Nabiullina told CNBC.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said Wednesday in the first of a two-day address to Congress that interest rates in the U.S. are nearing "neutral" and any further policy tightening would be gradual.