Almost half of Americans have buyer's remorse about their house

The excitement of buying a new home has worn off fast for almost half of Americans.

Forty-four percent of homeowners have some regrets about their current residence or the process they went through when choosing it, according to a survey by Trulia, a residential real estate website. The site polled 2,000 adults in late June.

Buying a house is often the biggest purchase a person will ever make, so it's natural that many experience some buyer's remorse. The median U.S. home price was $252,800 in May, up 5.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors.