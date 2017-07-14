Bank earnings and Trump's French trip dominate investor attention

The Russian lawyer who met with the Trump team after an alleged promise of compromising material on Hillary Clinton was accompanied by a Russian-American lobbyist, a former Soviet counter intelligence officer who's suspected by some U.S. officials of having ongoing ties to Russian intelligence, NBC News has learned.

President Trump was a guest of honor at Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on Friday, the second day of his first trip to the France. Last year on Bastille Day, a terror attack in Nice killed 86 people and wounded hundreds. (USA Today)



* Trump jokes he backed off Putin to avoid a 'fistfight' (NY Times)

* Trump: 'Something could happen' on climate accord (Reuters)

* Trump: Health-care reform 'more difficult' than Middle East peace (CNBC)

A federal judge has granted Hawaii's bid to exempt grandparents and other relatives from President Trump's temporary travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries. (Reuters)

Divisions remain with the GOP even after Senate leaders unveiled a revision of their Obamacare replacement bill, which would allow insurers to sell new low-cost, stripped down policies. (NY Times)

Trump's budget would reduce the federal deficit, but it would not balance the budget over a decade as the White House promised, said the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. (CNBC)

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is recalling 1.33 million vehicles worldwide for fire risks and inadvertent airbag deployments. Meanwhile, Honda (HMC) is recalling 1.2 million Accords because a battery sensor can short out. (Reuters & AP)

Honda is unveiling its next-generation Accord in Detroit today, as rival Toyota (TM) gets set to introduce later this month its all-new Camry, a major competitor to the Accord.

FanDuel and DraftKings have decided to scrap their merger rather than fight the U.S. government, which had sought to block the combination of the nation's two top daily fantasy sports sites. (Recode)

Recode sources shot down many candidates floated in the media for Uber's new CEO role, including Marissa Mayer, Arianna Huffington, Tom Staggs, Alan Mulally, and Susan Wojcicki. (Recode)

Roku, a maker of streaming-media devices and software, is preparing an IPO that it expects to launch before year-end. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Allen & Co. were recently hired as underwriters. (WSJ)