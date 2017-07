A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," Beyonce said in the description.

The singer and her husband, music producer Jay-Z, decided to trademark the names of their twins.The couple did the same with their first child Blue Ivy.

The trademarks apply to cosmetics, baby accessories, sports balls and tote bags, among other items.

