That said, Citigroup's "Markets and Securities Services" declined by 5 percent to $4.388 billion year over year, largely because of an 11 percent pullback in equity markets sales. In a release, the bank said the decline in equities trading reflected "episodic activity in the prior year period, as well as low volatility in the current quarter."

Citigroup also said its fixed income markets revenue totaled $3.215 billion, down from $3.432 billion in the prior-year period and down from $3.622 billion in the first quarter of this year.

JPMorgan Chase — which also reported quarterly results Friday — also noted its trading revenue fell year on year.

Citigroup's loans grew by 2 percent year on year to $645 billion while deposits also climbed 2 percent to $959 billion.

Across different regions, the company's overall revenue grew 5 percent year over year in North America and 10 percent in emerging markets.

Shares of Citigroup have risen more than 15 percent over the past month, boosted by a sharp jump in sovereign bond yields and positive stress test results from the Federal Reserve.

Citigroup shares over past month

Source: FactSet

The benchmark 10-year note yield has jumped from approximately 2.2 percent to 2.33 percent. The move higher was triggered by hawkish rhetoric from officials at the Fed and the European Central Bank.

The Fed has signaled it intends to start unwinding its massive $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year. The central bank is also expected to raise interest rates once more this year. The ECB, meanwhile, has hinted at the possibility of tapering its quantitative easing program sometime next year.

The bank's stock also benefited from the Fed approving stock repurchase programs for all the major U.S. banks. The Fed's blessing led to Citi announcing its biggest buyback program ever and to double its quarterly dividend.

Citigroup's first-quarter results topped analysts' expectations, helped by a jump in bond trading.

Earlier Friday, PNC Financial Services earnings also topped analysts' expectations. Wells Fargo, meanwhile, posted mixed results, with sales disappointing and earnings beating estimates.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.