Europe to open higher as investors eye US earnings; Trump continues Paris visit

European stock markets are set to open higher Friday morning with investors looking ahead to earnings from Wall Street banks and more developments from a meeting between French and U.S. Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump.

The U.K. FTSE is set to open at 7,425, up 12 points. Meanwhile, the German DAX is anticipated to start Friday trading at 12,652, up 10 points. The French CAC is seen at 5,244, up 9 points. Spain's IBEX is set to make the biggest gains, up 22 points at 10,680.

Macron and Trump will celebrate Bastille Day, in a meeting which is hoped will reset the relationship between the two leaders after it got off to a frosty start earlier this year. During a joint news conference Thursday, Trump hinted that "something could happen" to change his decision in June to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord. Trump also said that he and Macron had discussed increasing security cooperation.

Stateside, Friday also marks the official beginning of U.S. earnings season. Major banks Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo will all release their second-quarter results. In Europe, U.K. recruitment firm Hays and Swedish financial group SEB will also release their figures.

In U.S. politics, senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi Thursday called for an independent body to investigate what she described as "cold, hard evidence" that the Trump family played a role alongside Russia in influencing last year's presidential election. Meanwhile Trump, in comments released by the White House Thursday, suggested that he would invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House, though he added that now was not the right time.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.